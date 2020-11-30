Have you seen Miryah? Missing Child Alert issued for Sumter County teen

She was last seen in Wildwood.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Miryah Perry? A Missing Child Alert has been issued for the 14-year-old from Wildwood.

The FDLE says she was last seen in the area of Highway 44 and Morse Boulevard in Wildwood.

Miryah is 5 foot 7 inches tall, weights about 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink and purple floral pattern shorts.