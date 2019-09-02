UPDATE: Mr. Custallow was just located and reunited with his family safely, according to Tampa police.



PREVIOUS: Tampa police are asking the public to help find an 84-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Roland "Rocky" Custallow, who is in the early stages of dementia, was last seen at about 1 p.m. at his home in the Forest Hills area of Tampa.

He was wearing a gray Florida State T-shirt with red plaid pajama pants and black and white Sketchers sneakers. He likely would have been on foot and has difficulty walking. His hair is just a little longer than the picture above.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (813) 231-6130.

