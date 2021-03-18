Have you seen Carmelo? Police searching for missing endangered man

Officers say he is new to Tampa and has dementia.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Carmelo? Tampa Police officers are looking for a missing 91-year-old they say has dementia and is endangered.

Carmelo Morales wandered from his home westbound on Yukon from the 8600 block of N. Semmes Street around 9 a.m. Thursday, police say.

Officers say he is new to the Tampa area and will likely be unfamiliar with his surroundings.

Morales is 5 feet 5 inches tall, has a thin build and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark red, long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Police ask everyone in the community to "keep an eye out." If you see Morales, call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.