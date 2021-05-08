UPDATE: Police say all three missing teens found safe

Officers had said one teen hadn't been seen since Thursday when she left school.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Good news! Police say all three teens reported missing have been found safe.

Officers had said Athanasia Kotsironis didn't come home Thursday after school at Pinellas Secondary. Police said she had been last seen at school and believe she rode the bus home to her home in Tarpon Springs.

Officers said they believe Athanasia may have been with two teens reported to have run away by Clearwater police, 15-year-old Lamyah Rumph and 14-year-old Jada Rumph.

Athanasia is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She had been last seen wearing her school uniform -- tan pants, a white polo and a white sweatshirt.

If anyone has any information on where any of the teens may be, contact law enforcement. The Pinellas Park Police Department can be reached at 727-369-7864 and the Clearwater Police Department can be reached at 727-562-4242.