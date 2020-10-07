Deputies searching for elderly man missing since Thursday afternoon

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is searching for an elderly man reported missing since Thursday afternoon from Venice.
Deputies said David S. Stolson, 84, is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall with gray hair and blue eyes. He also wears glasses.
The sheriff's office said Stolson is "displaying signs of increased confusion" and has not been heard from since 2 p.m. Thursday. He was last seen driving a red Nissan Altima with Florida tag IN33ND.
The car was last seen on northbound Federal Highway in Boca Raton.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-861-4260.
