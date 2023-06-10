Missing Virginia girl, 11, believed to be traveling to Tampa

Authorities believe she's traveling with an unknown male and unknown female in a white sedan with unknown Florida plates.

TAMPA, Fla. — A missing 11-year-old girl from Virginia could be traveling to Tampa, Florida, Virginia State Police said in an update Saturday evening.

Eva Marie Capuria was last seen on Sycamore Creek Drive in Goode, Virginia, in eastern Bedford County. She is believed to be missing and endangered. Authorities believe Capuria is traveling with an unknown male and female in a white sedan with unknown Florida plates headed to Tampa.

The 11-year-old girl is 5-feet, 2-inches, and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with black shorts and black combat boots.