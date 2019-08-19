TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — UPDATE: Police say Mary A. Bundick was found safe.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Police are looking for a missing 83-year-old woman from Tarpon Springs.

Tarpon Springs police say Mary A. Bundick left her home early on Sunday and hasn’t been back.

Bundick is 5-foot-3-inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She could be driving a white 2015 Nissan Sentra with Pennsylvania tag KRW0266. Police say she is new to the area.

Officers asked if anyone sees her, to call local law enforcement.

