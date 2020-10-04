MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Amanda Thomas left her home in Manatee County Thursday night, and detectives say she told her family she wanted to harm herself.
The 43-year-old was wearing jeans and a white t-shirt. She's 5 feet 3 inches tall and 180 pounds with blonde hair.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says there's reason to believe she may be in the north Sarasota area.
Anyone with information about her should call (941) 747-3011.
Manatee County Sheriff's Office
