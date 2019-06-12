DAVENPORT, Fla. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing 65-year-old woman in Polk County.

The sheriff's office said Lori Lee Criswell left her home around 8:45 a.m. Thursday on McFee Drive in Davenport in her 2007 Toyota Prius. Criswell has been diagnosed with dementia and high blood pressure, deputies said.

The car was last seen near Citrus Ridge Academy around 9 a.m. Thursday and later heading westbound on SR 60 near River Ranch in Lake Wales.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-298-6200 or 911.



