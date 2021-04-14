Police: Missing woman with dementia wandered away from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

A search is underway to bring her home safely.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Seminole Police Department of the Seminole Tribe of Florida is searching for a missing 74-year-old woman from Palm Harbor.

Investigators say Edna Rainey, who has dementia and diabetes, walked away from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and hasn't been seen since.

According to authorities, Rainey had been at the casino complex with relatives who lost touch with her and reported her missing to security.

Police and security personnel reviewed surveillance video. And, officers say she was last seen walking west by herself on the south side of Hillsborough Avenue from Orient Road.

Rainey is described as a Black woman, who is 5 feet tall and 90 pounds. She has white hair and was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a blue/gray jacket and gray sandals with white socks.

Her family told investigators Rainey may only have limited information about who she is.

Tampa Bay area police agencies have been helping with the search following the release of a "Be on the Lookout" notification issued late Tuesday. Officers are canvassing businesses along her possible routes of travel in the hopes that business owners might have extra surveillance video that could help the search.

The Seminole Police Department has contacted local hospitals but been unable to find her.