Missing woman last seen in the St. Pete area

"We are extremely worried for her safety," the police department tweeted.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for help in finding Alexis Auslander who is not from the St. Pete area, according to the department's Twitter page.

Law enforcement officials say that Auslander is a 27-year-old white woman who was last seen wearing a white romper.

She was last seen in the area of 33rd Avenue NE and Monterey Boulevard NE.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Auslander, call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.