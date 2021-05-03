Tampa Police search for missing woman with dementia

Donna Hemingway was last seen in the 200 block of E. Fowler Ave on Thursday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are looking for a 60-year-old woman last seen in the 200 block of East Fowler Ave on Thursday.

Police say Donna Hemingway has dementia and diabetes.

She was wearing a black shirt, purple pants and white shoes, according to the report.

Anyone who sees Donna is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.