Update: North Port police said April Hensley was found safe in Port Charlotte.



Previous: The North Port Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 25-year-old woman.

Police said April Hensley has cognitive disabilities.

Hensley was last seen Saturday night and was wearing a purple shirt and blue jean shorts, law enforcement said.

Police said she could be wearing her green hoodie sweater, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes with her clothes in a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement at 941-429-7300.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.





