MAUI, Hawaii — The missing hiker has been found alive on Maui after more than two weeks, reports CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB-TV.

Amanda Eller, 35, was spotted by a helicopter, according to a Facebook page run by the woman's family and friends. They said she was in a creek bed between two waterfalls.

She was being flown by helicopter for medical treatment.

A photo of Eller with her rescuers was posted on the page shortly afterward.

She was reported missing when she didn't return home from a hike. Her vehicle was found in the Makawao Forest Reserve's parking lot with her cellphone and wallet inside.

The area where she was found was believed to be about four miles from where the car was, KGMB reported.

Volunteers had been searching Maui hiking trails for any sign of Eller since May 9. She was last seen in surveillance video shopping on May 8.

A day later, her car and belongings, including her cell phone, were found in the parking lot of the Kahakapao Loop Trail of the Makawao Forest Reserve.

Eller's LinkedIn profile says she was a physical therapist at Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg, a position she started in June 2014. Before working at Bayfront, her profile says she worked as the director of physical therapy services at U.S. HealthWorks in Tampa from August 2012 until June 2014.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTSP.com for updates.

RELATED: Missing Maui hiker Amanda Eller has ties to St. Petersburg

RELATED: $10,000 reward offered as search continues for hiker Amanda Eller, missing on Maui

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.