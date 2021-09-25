Have you seen Miya? 19-year-old missing from Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 19-year-old woman who was last seen at an Orlando apartment.
Miya Marcano was last seen Friday, Sept. 24 at the Arden Villas Apartments on Arden Villas Boulevard. Deputies responded to the complex around 9:42 p.m. on a report of a missing person.
Authorities say Marcano was last seen around 5 p.m. that day.
She's described as 5-feet and 130 lbs.
If you have any information regarding Marcano's whereabouts, call 407-836-4357, or 911.