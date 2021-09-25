Have you seen Miya? 19-year-old missing from Orlando

MISSING: Miya Marcano, 19, was last seen around 5 p.m. on 9/24 at the Arden Villas apartments (3303 Arden Villas Boulevard, Orlando).



We are actively investigating this case and urge anyone with info to call the OCSO non-emergency line at 407-836-4357. If you see Miya, call 911. pic.twitter.com/Bh5ocQTjw4