Mobile cat adoption lounge owner aims to help stray cat population

Janette DeLoach said she knew she wanted to create a way to help stray animals before ending up in a kill shelter.

Example video title will go here for this video

POLK COUNTY, Fla — A former vet tech created a mobile cat adoption lounge in Polk County. Her goal is to reduce the number of stray cats that end up in kill shelters.

“Animal control usually takes them but unfortunately they have to euthanize a lot of them," Janette DeLoach, owner of the lounge called Botany Cats, said.

DeLoach said she got her inspiration from seeing different cat cafes opening up.

“I made it a little different. I made it mobile so that I can go to farmers' markets and different businesses like cafes and breweries,” she said.

DeLoach started the lounge back in February. So far, she has found 33 cats a new home. She said there's nothing better than seeing a cat go home with a loving family.

“Every cat is unique and special and they all deserve a good home," she said.

DeLoach said she has been getting calls every day from people in the Tampa Bay area who have found stray cats.

"Everywhere you go you see a cat on the street," she explained.

As long as DeLoach has space available, she tries to take the cats in. She gets them vaccinated, neutered and spayed.

"Our goal is to just take in as many cats as we can and find as many homes as we can as fast as we can," DeLoach said.