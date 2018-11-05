ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Days ago, a fiery accident took the lives of two teenagers in the Fort Lauderdale area, when the Tesla they were driving in burst into flames after a wreck.

The tragic accident underscores the new challenges first responders face when showing up at an accident involving today’s modern vehicles.

Some local fire departments are trying to keep up with the modern technology and the new hazards that come with it.

Crash investigators were still trying to figure out why the Tesla Model S involved burst into flames after impact. But the incident has raised concerns about what first responders know -- and don’t -- when dealing with vehicles powered by new fuel sources.

“What we did 10 years ago and especially 20 years ago does not work today,” said Tampa Fire Chief Tom Forward.

Forward says there’s concern technology is moving faster than some first responders can keep up with. There’s the threat of electrocution, fire hazards posed by hybrid and electric car batteries, explosions from natural gas and even hydrogen fuel cells which are gaining popularity.

“The fact of the matter is the vehicles are already there. They’re already on our roads,” said Forward.

“The vehicles are advancing. Our training has to become more advanced,” said St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Lt. Steve Lawrence.

Lt. Lawrence says just a few years ago, they basically dealt with diesel spills and gasoline fires, and when the fire was out – it was out.

Today’s massive car batteries can flare back up for days.

And hydrogen? That’s the stuff that blew up the Hindenburg.

“They call it a thermal runaway. Basically, the off-gases start to heat up and went to heat up and off-gas, that’s when they have a tendency to explode or even catch fire,” said Lt. Lawrence.

The biggest challenge is that technology is changing so quickly, smaller departments might not have the staff or budget for proper training. That can be as dangerous for the first responder as it is for accident victims.

“It’s imperative and incumbent upon every first responder organization that they have their first responders optimally trained to deal with the hazards that they’re going to be facing,” said Forward.

The issue is considered such a priority that the NTSB is sending a team to Florida this week to look further into the Fort Lauderdale accident, and determine whether first responders are getting adequate training to handle these emerging technologies.

