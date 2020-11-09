Moffitt investigating data breach after doctor's briefcase with patient information was stolen

Moffitt Cancer Center said the doctor's briefcase was stolen from their car on July 2.

TAMPA, Fla. — Moffitt Cancer Center is notifying patients about a data breach investigation after a doctor's briefcase was stolen from their car.

The center said the briefcase contained personal patient information.

Moffitt said it learned of the briefcase theft on July 4, two days after one of its doctors had their car broken into. In the briefcase were two personal electronic storage drives and printouts of clinical schedules.

Those printouts had health and demographic information of approximately 4,000 patients.

Moffitt began an investigation and said there has been no indication that the information was viewed or misused.

"However, the investigation has not ruled out the possibility that the information on the encrypted storage drives or on the schedules may have been accessible to an unauthorized person," Moffitt said in a release.

The center said Society Security numbers and financial information were not included on the drives.

Moffitt said the information stolen involves certain patients who have received care through the Blood and Marrow Transplant Department.

Moffitt has mailed letters to affected patients and encourages them to review statements from their health care providers and to verify their services.

Patients who believe they are affected by this incident may call 1-888-253-7598 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More information about the notice to patients here.