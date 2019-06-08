TAMPA, Fla. — It is very rare, but melanoma can be found in newborns and toddlers. The disease becomes more common as children get older.
Diagnosing melanoma in children can be difficult. It is usually necessary to talk with an expert to make sure it is in fact melanoma.
That's why Moffitt Cancer Center hosted its annual Pediatric Melanoma Clinic today.
Experts discussed treatment plans and the impacts it may have on families and their children's day-to-day lives.
While Moffitt doesn't traditionally treat children, the cancer center offers additional tests and procedures to help diagnose melanoma as soon as possible.
Experts say the prognosis for most children with melanoma is good. Progress made in treating adult melanoma is helping improve outcomes for children as well.
