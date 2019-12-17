ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For friends, family, members of the military and former teammates, it was a run to remember.

Monday night, hundreds gathered to honor Mohammed "Mo" Haitham, the 2018 Lakewood High School graduate who died in the Dec. 6 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

“He was an everyday hero since the day he was born,” Lakewood Assistant Principal Susan Alvaro said. “He was that kid that made sure everyone had a smile on their face.”

Before joining the Navy, Haitham was a star runner at Lakewood. His main event was the 800-meter dash.

Monday night, his mother Evelyn Brady and family led the pack running two laps around the track.

“I was just feeling his presence, feeling the wind and felling him right beside me saying 'go Mama go',” Brady said.

It was an emotional night for many of his teammates as well. They say Mo was impossible to forget.

“It meant a lot to me that we could run these laps in memory of Mo,” former teammate Tobias Ryckis said. “The last time I was on this track was when I was running with Mo.”

But, it wasn’t just the Lakewood community. City dignitaries, including the mayor, also gathered to honor the St. Pete standout now credited with confronting the gunman and saving lives.

“Mohammed Haitham was called to serve his country and he died doing just that,” Mayor Rick Kriseman said. “He was a warrior-- a brave selfless warrior.”

As the sun set on the Lakewood’s track, Haitham’s mother released 20 balloons on what would have been her son’s 20th birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” the crowd shouted as the balloons soared into the evening sky.

He was a young man taken incredibly too soon, but a hero who won’t soon be forgotten.

“Just be all you can be,” Brady said. “He pushed himself to greatness and I’m proud to say that. I’m proud of my son.”

