USF fires head football coach

The University of South Florida fired football coach Charlie Strong after losing against UCF Saturday for the third year in a row. The firing comes after the USF Bulls ended their season losing 34-7 against their rivals at UCF.

Too cold for Florida's water parks

It's officially too cold to head to some of the area's water parks. While some are open year-round and closing because of this week's weather, other water parks close for refurbishment during this time of the year.

'CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell' moves to D.C.

Since its inception, the 30-minute newscast has been anchored from New York City by legendary broadcasters such as Walter Cronkite. Now, anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell plans to leverage the show's location to get to the heart of major stories impacting the lives of Americans.

The "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" airs weeknights at 6:30 p.m ET on 10News WTSP.

