Monopoly 'Tampa Edition' board game to hit store shelves in 2024

But first, the company making the game is looking for Tampa businesses and nonprofits to become squares on the board.

TAMPA, Florida — Mr. Monopoly is packing up his top hat and cane and making his way to Tampa to create the "Monopoly: Tampa Edition" board game.

The board game is expected to hit store shelves in February 2024, but before the creators get there, they want some help from Tampa businesses and nonprofits.

The company, Top Trumps USA, under license from Hasbro, is seeking public insight, well-established businesses and nonprofits to become squares on the Monopoly: Tampa Edition board.

"MONOPOLY: Tampa Edition will replace the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares, from Boardwalk to Park Place, with Tampa businesses, nonprofits and landmarks," a news release from the company reports.

In addition, the board will include a customized Community Chest, Chance playing cards and Monopoly money to make sure that all parts of the game pay homage to the Tampa Bay community.

"Tampa Bay is such a unique community with rich history. We aim to ensure that MONOPOLY: Tampa Edition is an accurate portrayal of what Tampa locals and tourists love about this charming city," Brooke Gorman, a Top Trumps representative, said in a statement. "From Bayshore Boulevard to historic Tampa staples, we would love for everyone to get on board and send us recommendations of their favorite organizations and landmarks around town."

People in the Tampa Bay area, companies and nonprofits can share their submissions and business inquiries to tampa@toptrumps.com for consideration.