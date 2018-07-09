Some emergency callers are again not getting through to 911 in Tampa after problems plagued the area Thursday.

Officials say some calls from cell phones are not being connected with Tampa police or fire rescue dispatchers.

Hillsborough County sent an email Friday morning saying it was aware of issues -- but a sheriff's office spokesperson later sent a separate email saying the issues were not affecting the county.

It was not immediately clear how widespread Friday's problems were. Some mobile phone callers are apparently not having any problems, while others are getting fast busy tones.

Landline 911 calls are not affected.

If you are calling 911 from a mobile phone and getting a fast busy tone, please immediately try calling from a landline or call one of the non-emergency numbers below.

Tampa Police Non-Emergency Number: 813-231-6130

Tampa Fire/Medical Non-Emergency Number: 813-232-6805

Dispatch officials say they are working with cell phone service providers to fix the problem.

