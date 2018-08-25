More than 4,000 Pinellas County homes are without power after strong storms moved through the area Saturday afternoon.

Duke Energy is reporting 4,190 sites in central and south Pinellas have had their service interrupted.

A line of strong storms is believed to be responsible.

Power to most of the locations is due to be restored this evening, the company says.

►Click here to monitor power outages or click here for live radar from 10News.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP