ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New victims continue coming forward, and investigators say they still don’t know who is stealing money from the accounts of Florida Central Credit Union customers.

St. Petersburg police say so far they've received at least 53 reports of financial fraud, and that’s just in their jurisdiction.

“We don’t know and the bank is still trying to figure out where the breach happened. A skimmer is a possibility, but at this point that hasn’t been pinpointed and they don’t know exactly how it happened.”

The number of potential victims continues to rise as more and more people check their statements to find money missing.

One customer came to 10News on Monday reporting $500 withdrawn through two separate ATM transactions.

Others still don’t know how much might be missing because they say access to their accounts is now frozen.

In a statement, Florida Central said, “We have a small number of members that have reported suspicious activity on their accounts. We are working closely with local authorities and since this is an active investigation we cannot comment on it at this time.”

Police and cybersecurity experts we talked to say it’s too soon to say just how big or small this financial fraud conspiracy might be.

“It is a big deal,” said cybersecurity expert John Fay. “The first thing we think of in the industry is that this is just the tip of the iceberg when a hacker goes in, they're going to go in for as much information as possible.”

Fay says we still don’t know how criminals broke into the customers' accounts, and until then it’s difficult to say just how big the impact might be.

“We might feel the brunt of the attack now, but we could have a domino effect in the future,” said Fay. “Identity theft or someone purchased a car in someone’s name, so what we feel today is not necessarily the end of it. Even if the transactions stop.”

For that reason, he advises consumers to take steps now to protect against future problems. That includes checking all of your accounts and contacting all three credit bureaus to lock your credit in case the criminal’s tactics change.

“Now they’re taking the cash, but the moment that gets shut off, then they take all that information and start using those or selling those,” said Fay.

Other banks could end up targets too. Fay says it’s important for consumers to have a backup plan in case their account is frozen.

“Keep an extra bit of cash on the side in case you have to shut off accounts,” said Fay. "Too many people just have one card for everything and when that card gets compromised, they can’t go to the bank and access any cash because their accounts are frozen. They have no cash to get gas or food; they’re stuck.”

