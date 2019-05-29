BRANDON, Fla. — A mother caught on camera trying to stop her daughter’s school bus is apologizing for her actions but is also calling out the driver, alleging he intentionally left her daughter waiting at the stop.

A witness caught the tail end of the incident on Lakewood Drive on camera but says it’s what happened before the camera started recording that put kids and other drivers in danger.

He says the mother swerved around the stopped bus with its safety arm extended, and slammed onto her brakes as the bus was getting ready to pull off.

“To see a car swerve into oncoming traffic and to stop the bus like that, I had no idea what she was trying to do,” said witness RJ Toledo, who was jogging by. “This seemed one of the craziest unsafe actions I’ve ever seen a parent do.”

A spokesperson for Hillsborough County Public Schools says it's never OK for a parent to interfere with a school bus.

“First, it’s illegal to pass a bus when it is stopped and has its stop arm out,” said district spokeswoman Tanya Arja. “It’s also extremely dangerous to slam on your brakes in front of a bus.”

Tuesday evening, the mother involved spoke out, sharing her side of the story with 10News and apologizing for her actions, but also explaining what set her off.

“I hate that had to happen in front of her or any other kids because that wasn’t me,” said the mom, who wanted to be referred to only as Ms. Jones.

She says she and her daughter were among the first to the bus stop Tuesday morning and were walking up to board the bus when she believes the driver intentionally left her daughter behind.

“The bus driver closed the door, looked over at me and my daughter, smiled and drove off,” said Jones.

Jones believes the driver was upset over a complaint she filed two months ago where she alleged her first-grade daughter was let off at the wrong stop.

“Yes, I do apologize for going around the bus. That's not something anyone should do, but you have to treat people like people,” said Jones of the bus driver. “I don’t know if he has kids, but if he does he wouldn’t tolerate it. Nobody should. These are your kids.”

Hillsborough schools spokesperson Arja says parents who have a problem with a bus driver should take the issue up with the district.

“We just want parents and even motorists in general, please don’t take anything into your own hands.”

