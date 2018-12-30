LAKELAND, Fla. — The family of a Winter Haven teen killed by Lakeland police is asking for an outside investigation into the shooting.

It happened in the early morning the day after Christmas in a restaurant parking lot.

RELATED: Restaurant where teen was shot by Lakeland police will begin closing earlier

RELATED: Teen in stolen Camaro dies after officer-involved shooting

Mike Taylor's mom has questions about the moments leading up to the 17-year-old's death.

"I've never seen a traffic stop like that," said the mother, who asked to be identified as Valentine. "How do you conduct a traffic stop like that? Usually, lights come from behind and you're giving a warning. I didn't see that on the video nowhere."

Lakeland police say Taylor drove toward the officers in a stolen car. and they fired at him because they were in fear for their lives.

The shooting has led to protests, and the family says they support them as long as they are peaceful.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.