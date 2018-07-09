A woman was shot and killed Friday morning at a house on Sugar Creek Drive.

Another person inside the home called 911 shortly before noon.

Hillsborough County deputies responded and are questioning that person. It's unclear what sort of relationship that individual might have had with the victim.

The victim has two children, but they were not home at the time.

Deputies previously have been dispatched to the home "for various reasons," according to Major Frank Losat.

As of Friday afternoon, detectives were searching a grassy area and a large retention pond behind the home -- looking for physical evidence in the case.

Investigators said they were also working to obtain a search warrant for the house.

They believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no immediate danger to the general public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

