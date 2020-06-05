x
Motorcycle collides with city truck in St. Pete

Police say the injuries are severe.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A "large" city truck and a motorcycle crashed just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say it happened at the intersection of 31st Street South and 5th Avenue South.

10News was told the injuries are severe, but no one has died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

