Motorcycle collides with city truck in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A "large" city truck and a motorcycle crashed just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say it happened at the intersection of 31st Street South and 5th Avenue South.
10News was told the injuries are severe, but no one has died.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
