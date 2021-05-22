Police: Clearwater man dies in motorcyle crash

According to police, witnesses say he was speeding before the crash and ran a red light.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man from Clearwater is dead after his motorcycle crashed Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Clearwater Police say the crash happened around 4:14 p.m. at Sunset Point Road and World Parkway.

Officers say witnesses told them the 33-year-old motorcyclist was speeding before the crash and ran a red light at the intersection, causing the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died, police say.

Both westbound lanes and one eastbound land of Sunset Point Road were shut down during the investigation. All lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.