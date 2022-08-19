x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Tampa International Airport

A portion of the eastbound and westbound lanes of Boy Scout Boulevard was closed Thursday night.

More Videos

TAMPA, Fla — A motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday night near Tampa International Airport, the police department said in a news release.

Tampa police officers responded to the crash just after 8 p.m. in the area of West Boy Scout Boulevard and North Manhattan Avenue

The identity of the person riding the motorcycle was also not immediately released.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of Boy Scout Boulevard were closed Thursday night between North Lois Avenue and North Manhattan Avenue. Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes while police canvassed the area.

The investigation is ongoing, police say. 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out