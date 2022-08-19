Motorcyclist killed in crash near Tampa International Airport

A portion of the eastbound and westbound lanes of Boy Scout Boulevard was closed Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla — A motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday night near Tampa International Airport, the police department said in a news release.

Tampa police officers responded to the crash just after 8 p.m. in the area of West Boy Scout Boulevard and North Manhattan Avenue.

The identity of the person riding the motorcycle was also not immediately released.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of Boy Scout Boulevard were closed Thursday night between North Lois Avenue and North Manhattan Avenue. Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes while police canvassed the area.