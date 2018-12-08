CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A motorcycle crash shut down eastbound lanes of Memorial Causeway on Sunday morning.

All eastbound lanes were shut down after the crash around 9 a.m., but one lane has since been reopened. Clearwater police said westbound traffic is open but is slow around the area of the crash.

Police said a motorcyclist was going westbound on the causeway when it hit an SUV that was making a left turn from the eastbound lanes to go north on Island Way.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg via Bayflite and is in critical condition, police said.

Police said drivers should expect delays in both directions of the causeway.

This is a developing story.

