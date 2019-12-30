ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man has died from the injuries he suffered in a recent motorcycle crash in St. Petersburg.

It happened late on Dec. 20 – just days before Christmas.

The 23-year-old motorcycle rider hit a Ford Mustang that was crossing 38th Avenue North at 40th Street North. The motorcyclist and a passenger were thrown off the motorcycle and rushed to an area hospital, where the motorcyclist later died.

The passenger has serious injuries, according to a St. Petersburg police spokesperson.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. Authorities say they don't believe alcohol was a factor, but they do believe the motorcycle was traveling at "a very high rate of speed."

