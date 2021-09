All lanes on 4th Street North are closed between 5th and 9th Ave.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two people are "seriously" injured after a motorcycle struck a person in St. Petersburg, police say.

According to authorities, the incident happened at around 8:40 p.m. on Friday near 4th Street North and 6 Avenue North.

Both the motorcyclist and person suffered "serious injuries," police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.