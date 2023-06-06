Collision between motorcycle and SUV leaves 1 dead

The deadly crash shut down eastbound lanes of Trouble Creek Road in that area while first responders conducted an investigation.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after an SUV turned into the path of the motorcycle in New Port Richey Monday morning.

Authorities in Pasco County responded at around 10:30 a.m. to the intersection of Trouble Creek Road and Whitetail Lane. The deadly crash shut down eastbound lanes of Trouble Creek Road in that area while first responders conducted an investigation.

Before the crash, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Trouble Creek Road at a high rate of speed, according to a report from Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said an 80-year-old man driving an SUV northbound on Whitetail Lane stopped at the intersection, then continued to turn left into the path of the motorcyclist.