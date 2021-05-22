Sheriff: 1 man dead, woman critically injured in motorcycle crash in Seminole

Deputies say the motorcycle tried to beat a red light as an SUV made a left turn.

According to deputies, a motorcyclist is dead and his passenger critically injured after it crashed into an SUV Saturday afternoon in Seminole.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Seminole Boulevard and 54th Avenue North.

Investigators say an SUV was driving southbound on Seminole Boulevard and was getting ready to make a left turn onto 54th Avenue North.

The motorcycle was traveling northbound on Seminole Boulevard, according to investigators.

Deputies say the driver of the motorcycle, 56-year-old Stephen Smith, was trying to beat the red light just as the SUV's driver made the left turn.

As a result, deputies say the motorcycle collided with the SUV in the intersection, and Smith and his passenger, 54-year-old Robyn Cox, were ejected.

The SUV's driver and her passenger remained in the car and had minor injuries, according to deputies.

Smith was taken to the hospital where he died. Cox was also taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition, deputies say.

Investigators say they don't believe impairment was a factor in this crash and are still investigating.