LARGO, Fla. — A man was ejected from his motorcycle and died after losing control while making a left turn Sunday night in Largo.
It happened just after 9 p.m.
Investigators say the man was riding north on Ridge Road SW when he tried to turn onto Ulmerton Road and crashed. According to Largo police, alcohol was a factor.
No further information was available, as of early Monday morning.
