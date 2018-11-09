Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and school bus near the intersection of 62nd Avenue North and 28th Street North in St. Petersburg.

A spokesperson for FHP said the motorcyclist has died.

Four students from Nina Harris School, which provides educations to students with special needs, were aboard the school bus, along with Pinellas County school district staff. None of them were hurt.

A spokesperson for Pinellas County Schools said parents had chosen to pick up their students, but an alternative school bus was also made available to transport any students home.

Support services are being made available to the students and staff members who witnessed the fatal crash, according to the district.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

