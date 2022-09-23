21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says

Two people have already been arrested in connection to the case.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Piazza died on Thursday, Sept. 22, after being in a coma. He suffered a severe brain bleed and almost every bone was broken, his mother, Shannon Turner, said earlier this week.

"Josh is safe with God now," Turner said. "He was declared passed yesterday."

Doctors were able to donate his organs on Friday. Turner said her son saved several lives and is waiting to hear which organs were donated to know the exact amount of lives he's helped save.

A prayer vigil has been arranged to honor the life of Piazza. It will be held at 5 p.m. at Taylor Park in Largo, Florida.

"Josh, It has been the most epic 21 years of my life being your mama," Turner said.