Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Clearwater

All lanes of Court Street are shut down.

CLEARWATER, Fla — Drivers are being diverted after a crash on Court Street in Clearwater sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m., Clearwater police officers responded to a crash at Court Street and Sam Remo Avenue. A motorcyclist who was involved in the crash was sent to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries, according to police.

At this time, all lanes of Court Street are shut down. Drivers in the area are being asked to seek alternate routes.

Police did not say if another car was involved or how the man injured himself during the crash.