x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: Motorcyclist injured in Clearwater crash has died

No other cars were involved in the crash.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

CLEARWATER, Fla — A motorcyclist involved in a crash Friday night has died due to injuries he sustained. He was 28 years old.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday Clearwater police officers responded to a motorcycle crash on Court Street. 

The motorcyclist was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg that night as a trauma alert with possible life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was from Pasco County.

Westbound traffic between MLK and Myrtle Avenue was closed during the investigation. Police said no other cars were involved in the crash. 

In Other News

'You got a Regatta': Bradenton Area River Regatta makes a comeback