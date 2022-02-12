Police: Motorcyclist injured in Clearwater crash has died

No other cars were involved in the crash.

CLEARWATER, Fla — A motorcyclist involved in a crash Friday night has died due to injuries he sustained. He was 28 years old.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday Clearwater police officers responded to a motorcycle crash on Court Street.

The motorcyclist was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg that night as a trauma alert with possible life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was from Pasco County.