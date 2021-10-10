Motorcyclist dies in crash on Seminole Blvd.

Lanes are expected to be closed until around 9 p.m.

LARGO, Fla — All lanes on Seminole Boulevard at Canterbury Lane are closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday evening.

At 5:21 p.m., Largo police officers responded to a call of a crash involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection. Once they arrived in the area, Largo Fire Rescue pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene of the crash.

Authorities are gathering information to determine what caused the collision, however, they do not believe alcohol was a factor with the person driving the car.