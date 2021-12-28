Motorcyclist killed after crashing into cement median in Largo

Police say Ridge Road was temporarily closed while officers conducted an investigation.

LARGO, Fla. — Police were investigating the scene of a crash that they say left one motorcyclist dead Monday evening in Largo.

According to police, at around 9 p.m., officers responded to a motorcycle crash near southwest Ridge Road and southwest 9th Avenue.

Investigators say a person driving a Harley Davidson was traveling at a high speed northbound on Ridge Road when they struck a cement curb island median.

Crews pronounced the driver dead at the scene, according to police.