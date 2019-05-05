ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday on Interstate 275 S. in a crash that closed the roadway near downtown St. Petersburg for several hours, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 10 p.m., Charles Jeffery Brackett of St. Petersburg was riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle in the inside lane of I-275 near the 5th Avenue N. exit.

Troopers said he tried to pass two other vehicles and lost control of the motorcycle, striking one of the vehicles. He was thrown from the bike, and was hit by the other vehicle, FHP said.

Brackett was taken to Bayfront Hospital, where he died.

No charges were filed.

The interstate was reopened about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

