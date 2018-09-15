A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a box truck on Saturday, St. Petersburg police said.

The crash happened on Park Street at 5th Avenue N., and the motorcycle hit a box truck, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with authorities.

The intersection is shut down in all directions during the investigation.

