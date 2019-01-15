EL PASO, Texas — Barbara Washington and her family were thrilled over a promotion from her Department of Defense job in Tampa to a new higher paying position with the Department of Homeland Security at Fort Bliss in Texas.

“It supposedly was an upgrade with more money and a better life but it's turned out to be a real disaster with this shutdown,” said Washington’s husband, Martin.

The family says Barbara’s pay stopped at the worst possible time, right in the middle of their move from Tampa to Texas.

“When my wife didn’t get her paycheck, she was expecting today a lot of things started bouncing in the checking account,” Washington said. “Bills that automatically come out of your account, they don’t stop coming out of your account.

"They keep coming!”

Adding to the anxiety, the family’s furniture is also on hold.

“They were supposed to be delivering the stuff last week but with this shut down and them knowing they weren’t going to be able to get their money, it got put on hold,” Washington said. “They’re holding our stuff right now.”

And it’s not just Barbara’s pay frozen. The couple also lives with their youngest daughter, who also works at Fort Bliss.

“Two of the three incomes are gone, just wiped away,” said Washington, who is a disabled veteran. The family is now relying on his disability check as their sole source of income.

Washington says he’s been through adversity before and is determined to survive it again.

“I’m a Hurricane Katrina victim and when I lost everything then I thought there was no coming back from it,” Washington said. “I can’t stand to lose everything again, so this needs to end.”

