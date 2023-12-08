Man dead after shoot out with law enforcement agencies, multi-county car chase, sheriff says

The shooting happened at Hidden River Parkway just off East Fletcher Ave, authorities said.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 37-year-old man is dead after shooting at several law enforcement agencies and a multi-county car chase, according to authorities.

The night started around 1:41 a.m. on Saturday after a domestic violence situation between a man and woman in Hernando County, sheriffs said during a news conference. After the situation, the woman left the area to go to her parent's house in Wesley Chapel to get her child.

Around 2:14 a.m. the woman called Pasco dispatch. While on the phone, dispatch heard screaming and gunshots, Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said. When deputies arrived at the home, the 37-year-old man reportedly shot at deputies and their vehicles.

After the shooting, the man got into a car and lead deputies on a chase, through Hillsborough County and into the city of Tampa.

The sheriff said the man crashed into a retention pond in the area near Hidden River Parkway just off East Fletcher Ave. He was able to get out of his car and ran away. As law enforcement approached the man, he reportedly shot at authorities for about 4 minutes. At that point, Pasco County deputies, Hillsborough County deputies Florida Highway Patrol and Tampa police were all on the scene.

During the gunfire, the man was able to run away to hide behind a building. He was found laying on the ground by law enforcement.

The 37-year-old was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he died.

Deputies said the man had an extensive criminal history with 18 felony criminal convictions and having served four years in a Florida state prison. His identity has not yet been released.

The woman who initially called deputies was shot and is currently in critical condition, but is expected to survive, according to Sheriff Nocco.

The 31-year-old Hillsborough deputy who shot the man is currently on administrative leave with pay, which is standard protocol.

"As a community, as a society, we must not and will not ever tolerate any individual who inflects violence in any form or fashion against another human being, nonetheless the peacekeepers who are out here at night protecting our communities," Sheriff Chronister said.

"In Tampa Bay, we work together in our community, we want to make sure everybody is safe. So if you are a criminal in Tampa Bay, know, it doesn't matter what agencies you are [in], what counties you cross or what boundaries you are in," said Pasco County Sheriff. "If you shot at us, we are going to fire back. We will do that. Don't think for once this is another part of the country where people, criminals get away with crime.'

Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take over the investigation and then turn it over to State Attorney's Office.

