Iowa State trooper Jim Smith dies after standoff in Grundy Center

The incident happened late Friday night.

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol officer Jim Smith has died following a lengthy police pursuit n Grundy Center Friday night.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Michael Thomas Lang fled from Grundy Center police at 7:22 p.m. Lang then assaulted a Grundy Center police officer and put him in a chokehold.

A Grundy County deputy arrived at the scene at which point Lang said, "Come get me."

Here is our initial story on a scary night in Grundy Center and a lengthy standoff involving law enforcement at a G Avenue residence. https://t.co/dFNBt3oV0L pic.twitter.com/mAbVfSfWa6 — The Grundy Register (@GrundyReg) April 10, 2021

The chase eventually led them to Lang's home. During the incident, Lang shot at Sergeant Smith. Law enforcement used an armored carrier, which Lang shot at multiple times. Officers in the armored carrier returned fire, hitting Lang.

Sergeant Smith was transported to Grundy County Memorial Hospital where he died of a single gunshot wound. Lang was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clniics where he is in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to several neighbors near the scene, they were told by police to leave their homes during the incident. One neighbor told Local 5 he left his home for his own safety.

Several law enforcement agencies from across the state posted on social media their condolences about the officer's death.

A press conference will be held in Grundy Center Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Iowa Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens will speak to the media.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.