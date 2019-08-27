BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching Central High School after they say they received reports of a person walking around the campus with a gun.

There is no active shooter, and no firearm has been found.

Deputies have already done an initial search of the campus and found no suspicious people or weapons. But, they're now doing a secondary search out of an abundance of caution.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, investigators say the reported appeared to be a hoax. However, Central High School and surrounding schools remain on lockdown.

The surrounding schools include Pine Grove Elementary, West Hernando Middle and Endeavor Academy.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

