End of an era: Munch's Sundries to close next week

After 70 years of business in South St. Petersburg, Munch's Sundries has been sold and will close its doors next week.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In just a few days, a St. Pete staple will close its doors for good. Munch's Sundries' last day open is Dec. 29.

The owner, Larry Munch, sold the diner and said he doesn't know what's next for the South St. Pete iconic business.

Munch's Sundries first opened in 1952. Larry Munch's parents are the original owners and ran the business for decades.

"My mother lived as she was 98," Munch said. "But she worked here till she was 88. And one of her last words was don't work until you're 88."

Munch won't. At 68, he's retiring after his business closes, with plans to spend his free time fishing and relaxing.

Munch's has been open for 70 years. And in that time, the home-cooking diner has seen a lot of change. But one thing that held true in all that time is the sense of community it created.

"It was like an institution shutting down – it is. It's an icon," Munch said. "I still feel it as a neighborhood joint, you know, where everybody knows each other."

In its final days open, the diner was crowded as ever. A line formed at the door as hungry customers waited for seats to open. There's a reason why customers come back year after year: the food.

"I love the biscuits with gravy! The sausage gravy is the best I've ever had, anywhere," Carol Hagan said.

Hagan has visited Munch's for the last 10 years. She's a North Carolina snowbird who always makes a point to stop in.

For a lot of customers, Munch's has been a part of their lives since they were little.

"When we got outta school, we'd walk past here and stop in buy m&m's or whatever candy we could buy," Robert Schuh said.

Schuh has been a customer of Munch's since grad school. He was born a few years before the restaurant opened and has been visiting since.

"We're going to have a tough time finding another place we can be as comfortable in," Schuh said.

Larry Munch said he doesn't have a clue what the new owners plan to do with the building. But as this chapter closes, it'll be with decades of fond memories.

"It's sad, but I'm anxious to move on to my next adventure," Munch said.

The diner's final day open with be December 29. They'll have a limited menu as they work through what's left in the kitchen.